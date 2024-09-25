Temporary Amtrak route between Chicago, Miami makes stops in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — A new, temporary Amtrak route between Chicago and Miami will stop at two Pittsburgh-area locations along the way.

The Floridian offers a direct round-trip between Chicago and Miami with intermediate stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Washington D.C., Jacksonville, Orlando and Tampa.

It will also stop in Connellsville.

“The Floridian offers customers an exceptional and sustainable journey to great destinations between Chicago and Miami, providing the amenities and delicious food our guests enjoy when traveling with us,” Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Eliot Hamlisch said.

This train combines the routes of the Capitol Limited and Silver Star for a limited time and makes its inaugural trip on Sunday, Nov. 10. Customers can purchase tickets now.

