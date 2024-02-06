Tex-Mex restaurant opening soon at Ross Township shopping center

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A long-awaited Tex-Mex restaurant is days away from opening in Allegheny County.

Nearly a year after announcing that Fajita Pete’s would be the latest culinary addition at The Block Northway, the restaurant is poised to open its doors on Feb. 12.

The restaurant offers a flavorful Tex-Mex experience and is best known for its iconic fajitas made from only the freshest ingredients.

“We believe that the community will thoroughly enjoy our handmade tortillas, flavorful fajitas, freshly made chips, guacamole and queso and other staple Tex-Mex offerings. We look forward to becoming a favorite destination for food lovers and families alike,” a statement from local owners Chris and Brittny Mabry reads.

Fajita Pete’s will be open seven days a week, Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The restaurant has dine-in takeout and catering services.

Click here to see the menu.

