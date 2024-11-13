Text scam possibly targeting SNAP users; here’s what you should know, how to report the it

PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania officials say a text scam may be targeting people who receive SNAP benefits.

Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh says the text claims that a user’s EBT card has been deactivated and directs them to call a number to reactivate it.

Here’s a photo of what the scam can look like:

Example of EBT text scam

Arkoosh says DHS will never text someone about an EBT deactivation. Further, the department will never ask for personal information from an unsolicited text, email or call.

“Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious text asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate,” Arkoosh said.

The tipline that you can report suspicious texts or calls to is 1-844-347-8477.

The calls or texts can also be reported to the Office of State Inspector General online or by calling 1-800-932-0582.

The only texts or calls DHS will send people are informational messages from the number 1-833-648-1964. The messages will never include details about benefits, a request for personal information or links to unofficial sites.

If you need public assistance, click here.

