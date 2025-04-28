‘There’s such a void’: Community grieves Westmoreland County couple killed in motorcycle crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Neighbors and friends are grieving the loss of a beloved couple who died in a motorcycle crash in Clarion County on Thursday.

Rob Zanotto, 71, and his wife, Cheryl, were on their motorcycle about 70 miles from home when they collided with an SUV.

Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek spoke with neighbors and friends of the Zanottos at the American Legion in Vandergrift, who say their loss is being felt all across the community. He shares their story coming up tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

