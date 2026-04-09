Even more roads will close the week before the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Officials have announced even more road closures in the week before the NFL Draft.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Pittsburgh for the draft, which will take place April 23-25. Organizers laid out a multi-modal transportation plan, which includes six phases of road closures lasting into May.

Shared on Thursday, these closures will be in effect April 13-21:

Casino Drive (from Sproat Way)

North Shore Drive (to Chuck Noll Way)

Reedsdale Street (to Tony Dorsett Drive)

Chuck Noll Way

Tony Dorsett Drive

I-279 Southbound Exit 1B ramp to Reedsdale Street

Reedsdale Underpass

All phase one closures

NFL Draft phase two road closures

Organizers note that closures are designed to accommodate Pirates’ home games, with adjusted traffic patterns planned for select game days before and after the draft.

Residents, commuters and visitors are urged to use public transit during draft week.

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