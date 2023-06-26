These Pittsburgh banks are Pennsylvania’s best, Forbes says

Four banks based in the Pittsburgh metro were on Forbes’ recently-released Pennsylvania breakout for its sixth annual America’s Best Banks in Each State.

They are, alphabetically, Dollar Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, First National Bank of Pennsylvania and S&T Bank. The fifth bank Forbes listed for the Keystone State is Huntington National Bank, whose parent, Huntington Bancshares, is based in Columbus, Ohio.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

