This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf will not be suspended for his actions that caused his ejection from Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

NFL is not suspending Steelers WR DK Metcalf for trying to poke Eagles CB Cooper DeJean in eye, per sources. His conduct still will be reviewed for discipline in the form of fines. https://t.co/D72JXJksp9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2026

Metcalf was ejected after he received two personal foul penalties, one for unnecessary roughness and another that was announced as taunting, but came after he apparently attempted to poke at the eyes of Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy said on Sunday that officials told him that the attempted eye poke was the reason Metcalf was ejected. Despite it being caught on the broadcast, Metcalf denied trying to poke DeJean’s eyes on Monday.

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