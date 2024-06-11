Local

This 186-acre estate in Burgettstown is for sale for $2.5M

By Jordyn Hronec, Pittsburgh Business Times

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An estate property in Burgettstown in Hanover Township is currently for sale for $2.5 million.

PHOTOS: This 186-acre estate in Burgettstown is for sale for $2.5M

The property, located at 341 Paris Colliers Rd., totals 186 acres. It is listed for sale with Elaine Shetler-Libent of Keller Williams Realty.

The Italian-style estate has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It includes a mother’s suite, with two bedrooms, a private bathroom and a living room with a gas fireplace.

