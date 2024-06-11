BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An estate property in Burgettstown in Hanover Township is currently for sale for $2.5 million.
PHOTOS: This 186-acre estate in Burgettstown is for sale for $2.5M
The property, located at 341 Paris Colliers Rd., totals 186 acres. It is listed for sale with Elaine Shetler-Libent of Keller Williams Realty.
The Italian-style estate has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It includes a mother’s suite, with two bedrooms, a private bathroom and a living room with a gas fireplace.
Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group