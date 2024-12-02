This is the most competitive restaurant concept in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Restaurants are staring down a new reality in the post-pandemic world.

After pivoting during the height of COVID-19, restaurateurs have been forced to navigate a labor shortage, soaring inflation and shifting consumer habits.

The end result? Lower margins and, for many businesses, a battle to survive.

In some segments of the restaurant space, there’s another dynamic at work: an increasingly crowded marketplace.

That’s according to a recent report released by small business lender Ondeck Capital, which tried to identify the most — and least — competitive restaurant concepts based on the number of restaurants of each type per 100,000 residents to determine the density of each concept, which was then measured against a national average.

In Pittsburgh, Italian is the most competitive restaurant concept, while barbecue is the least.

