This week marks 2-year anniversary of Easter Sunday mass shooting, still no arrests made

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday marked two years since the Easter Sunday mass shooting at an Airbnb on Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The home still sits in disrepair and residents say the graffiti and busted and boarded windows are all constant reminders of that tragic morning that claimed two young lives.

In the early hours of April 17, 2022, more than 200 teenagers packed a small Airbnb rental for a massive party on Suismon Street in the city’s North Side that would end in tragedy.

“I was sitting right by here by the window and I heard footsteps and I heard, ‘bang, bang, bang,’” one neighbor said. “And I thought a car was backfiring.”

But it wasn’t a car. Police would later confirm that 11 people were shot, including two teens who died: 17-year-olds Jaiden Brown and Matthew Steffy-Ross.

More than 50 rounds were fired inside.

Even though there were so many people at the party, very few details have been released and no arrests have been made.

Channel 11 questioned DA Stephen Zappala Thursday to find out where the investigation stands.

“I think its public knowledge that we had to use a grand jury for that beyond that it’s being actively reviewed,” Zappala said.

As for the home’s current condition, neighbors told us the boarded windows, graffiti and debris aren’t just an eyesore, they are a painful reminder.

Neighbors also say they don’t ever want the property to become an Airbnb again.

“Somebody that’s going to be quiet and not have wild parties over there,” one neighbor said.

While the city can not ban one, newly approved legislation does give the city authority to require yearly operating permits and create a registry of short-term rentals.

“This is one step in making sure that all tenants and visitors in Pittsburgh can be sure they are living in safe and permitted rental properties,” Councilman Bobby Wilson said in a statement.

