Thousands of people brave rain, cloudy skies for 2025 Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PITTSBURGH — The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The parade is billed as one of the largest in the country.

Several hundred thousand people were expected to turn out despite cloudy skies and a little bit of rain.

Virginia Tech’s Military Band was one of the newest features in this year’s parade. The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile also rode through the streets of Pittsburgh.

This year also featured the first-ever Pittsburgh Parade Day Dash. More than 2,500 participants chose to walk or run a 1-mile or 5K course along the parade route. Runners were encouraged to wear green. Organizers said the race was sold out.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade started in the Steel City more than 150 years ago.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group