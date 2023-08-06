Thousands visit Pittsburgh to see Pink at PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — There was pink pandemonium Saturday night as thousands of fans packed the North Shore to see pop star Pink in concert.

Fans were going wild for the Pennsylvania native and superstar.

“‘Who Knew’ is my absolute favorite song,” said Jess Gaertner of Ross Township.

Gaertner’s friend, Tara Boyers of Gibsonia, said, “My favorite song is ‘Try.”

“We’re also going to raise our glass and we’re going to ‘Get the Party Started,’” Gaertner laughed.

Many fans were getting the party started even before the concert began.

10-year-old Luetta Graham and her two friends were tailgating with their moms and having fun before seeing the pop singer for the first time.

“I’m so excited,” Graham said. “I’m going to dance. We’re going to dance.”

Thousands of people of all ages made their way into PNC Park Saturday, where Pink is reportedly the first female artist to headline at the park.

The influential singer-songwriter is known for messages about empowering women. That’s what one fan loves about Pink. She’s teaching her little girl to dream big.

“Just to show her the fact that girls can do anything, and it’s just amazing to keep that empowerment overall,” Tara Boyers said.

The big crowds mean a big boost for businesses with people spending money on food, alcohol and hotel rooms, and creating a boom for the area.

At Mike’s Beer Bar, which is across from PNC, the drinks were flowing, keeping staff busy.

“It was a pretty much all-hands-on-deck day for us here today,” said Nick Mitchell, the assistant manager at Mike’s Beer Bar. “The dress up, the colors. This is just a happy crowd that’s really out to party.”

Mitchell said a PNC Park concert with this much star power brings in double the amount of revenue on a typical day for a Pirates game.

“This is just so much more of an event that the people are coming out to, willing to spend more,” he said. “It’s tourists spending money, which is always great for the city and us.”

Many of the fans told Channel 11 they were looking forward to seeing Pink’s stunts and acrobats.

The next stop on the singer’s Summer Carnival Tour in Washington, D.C.

