Thousands walk to support UPMC Children’s Hospital patients

PITTSBURGH — Saturday was a beautiful day for a walk in Pittsburgh. Thousands did just that to raise money for children fighting diseases.

Everyone gathered for the 9th Annual Walk for Children’s at Schenley Park hosted by UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“It’s really fun, and I like walking around and seeing everything,” said Nora Misencik, a cancer survivor

“It’s really like a celebration for all these brave kids who’ve gone through so much, and they don’t deserve it,” said Andi Misencik, Nora’s Mom.

Money raised through the walk supports pediatric programs not covered by insurance when a child is in the hospital.

“We have our music and art therapy programs. We have supportive care when a child’s illness is life-threatening or life-limiting,” said Rachel Pretrucelli, president of UMPC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

More than 200 teams with 3500 walkers participated Saturday. Last year, organizers say they raised over $1 million. This year, they’re hoping to do the same.

It’s a gathering that’s also packed with entertainment, games and crafts.

“I like making the bracelets, and I put my initials on it,” Nora said.

“I have always described Children’s as the best place you never have to find out about. We are so lucky in Pittsburgh that we have Children’s Hospital,” Andi Misencik said.

“We are so grateful for all that the community bestows to this wonderful celebration,” Petrucelli said.

