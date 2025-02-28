Threat in school bathroom leads to evacuation of students at Ambridge Area High School

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — Students at Ambridge Area High School were evacuated Friday morning after a threat was found written in a bathroom.

The threat was reported to the district by a student.

The district said it would communicate with parents as soon as they get an update from the police and to refrain from picking up students until police secure the area.

“While we are not able to disclose all of the details when an incident occurs, please know the District does not tolerate behaviors that pose a danger to the learning environment,” the district said in a communication to parents. “The safety and security of our students is a top priority of the Ambridge Area School District. As such, the District takes all threats and all reports of alleged threats seriously.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

