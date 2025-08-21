Thursday starts with isolated showers; skies will clear throughout day

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and a few isolated showers could dampen the walk to the bus stop for kids heading back to school on Thursday morning, but most areas will stay dry.

An afternoon storm is also possible; then skies will gradually clear out, setting up a pleasant end to the day.

Friday will look and feel fantastic with cooler temperatures and less humidity, but warmer temperatures quickly return Saturday with highs back in the mid-80s.

A few pop-up showers or storms will be possible late Saturday and off and on Sunday, but once again, there will be many dry hours throughout the day.

