Thursday starts with patchy dense fog; temperatures return to near average by afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Patchy dense fog will reduce visibility and slow your Thursday morning commute, but it will look and feel more like May by Thursday afternoon.

Fog alert Thursday morning

As the fog clears, some sunshine will break through the clouds and temperatures will climb into the low 70s, not far from the average high this time of the year.

A stray shower may pop up late afternoon or early evening, but most of your Thursday will be dry.

Friday will start dry, but showers return late in the day and continue off and on through early Saturday. Right now, Saturday morning looks damp, so check the forecast for updates before you head out for weekend events. Showers should gradually end by Saturday evening, leaving dry weather for the evening and Sunday.

