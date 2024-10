PITTSBURGH — “MJ,” the Tony Award-winning musical tribute to Michael Jackson, is coming to the Benedum Center in November.

The musical centers around the making of Jackson’s 1992 Dangerous World Tour.

The show will be in town from Nov. 19 through Dec. 1.

