‘A time of reflection’: Community comes together in Squirrel Hill on 1-year mark of Hamas attacks

PITTSBURGH — It’s been one year since the Hamas terrorist attacks that started the war in Israel.

More than 1,000 people, including leaders from the Jewish community, packed Darlington Road in front of the JCC to remember and honor the 1,200 people murdered during the terrifying Hamas attack exactly one year ago Monday.

“It’s a time of reflection and introspection,” said JCC CEO Jason Kunzman. “I also think that this is a moment in time where it’s really important for our community to really come together to support one another. We at the JCC have an expression that we’re stronger together.”

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, marked one of the deadliest days in Israel when some concertgoers at a music festival were murdered or taken hostage.

“It was the worst violence against Jews since the end of the Holocaust,” said Jeff Finkelstein, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh.

During the somber commemoration ceremony, the community stood shoulder to shoulder as one.

“We are all together as a family and we come together at moments like this to remember and support each other,” said Aviva Lubowsky of Squirrel Hill.

Mihal Alon survived the Hamas attack. She’s an Israeli nurse who came to the event to share her gripping story from that fateful day.

Alon, her husband and eight of her 10 children were volunteering at a military base when Hamas terrorists stormed in.

“He looked me in the eye; he picked up his Kalashnikov and just shot me,” Alon said. “I was shot with three bullets, one in my stomach, one here in my chest and one in my head.

Brian Eglash’s niece also survived the assault and still has family and friends living in Israel as the conflict in the Middle East spreads.

“Like the entire country, they’re still healing,” said Eglash, the Vice President of the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh

Many people are hoping for peace.

“There’s not a person standing out there today that does not want to see peace,” Lubowsky said.

Two Jewish Pitt students who were attacked near campus last month closed the ceremony by saying the Prayer for the State of Israel.

