Titanic exhibit to open at Carnegie Science Center in October

PITTSBURGH — A Titanic exhibit will open at the Carnegie Science Center in October.

According to a news release, the exhibition will be open from Saturday, Oct. 21 until Monday, April 15, 2024.

Visitors will be able to walk through full-scale room recreations and see more than 150 authentic artifacts on display.

“We bring in touring exhibitions to share collections not easily accessible to the public and to bridge the gap between reading about history and experiencing it,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director of Carnegie Science Center. “Not only will you see authentic artifacts recovered from the wreck site of the famous Ship, but you will also be immersed in real stories of heroism, love, fear, and impossible decisions in the face of tragedy as well as the ongoing scientific efforts made to analyze and preserve the Titanic.”

