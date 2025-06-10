T.J. Watt to skip Steelers mandatory minicamp amid contract dispute

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will not attend the team’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Watt, the Steelers’ star edge rusher and best player, has not been around the team since cryptically throwing up the deuces on Instagram a few months ago. He did not attend the two-week voluntary OTAs at all. Watt will be subject to $104,768 in fines if he skips all three days of the mandatory minicamp.

Watt is looking for a new contract, as his is set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and he will likely be looking for one that meets or beats the $40 million per year that the Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett earlier this offseason.

Watt hasn’t spoken publicly since separating himself from the team, butcomments from his brother, J.J. Watt, have made it seem that Watt is upset about the timing of the deal, and wanted it to be done by now.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group