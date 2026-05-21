Täkō restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh to temporarily close for full revamp

PITTSBURGH — Täkō, a restaurant located in Downtown Pittsburgh, will temporarily close its doors for a full revamp of its concept.

The temporary closure marks the beginning of a new chapter for the restaurant, which aims to elevate the guest experience, refresh its space, refine its menu and bring renewed energy to the dining destination. Since opening, Täkō has been known for its bold flavors, inventive cocktails, vibrant atmosphere and a unique blend of street-food inspiration with downtown nightlife energy.

Täkō ownership stated the closure is “not goodbye — it’s a reset.” They described Täkō as an important part of Pittsburgh’s dining scene and expressed belief that “the best version of Täkō is still ahead.”

Ownership further explained the temporary closure allows the team to reinvest in the concept and “push creativity further.” The goal is to “come back stronger, sharper and more exciting than ever” for the future of Downtown Pittsburgh.

The upcoming transformation will focus on enhancing every aspect of the guest experience while staying true to the spirit that has made Täkō a staple in the city. Täkō ownership expressed gratitude for the Pittsburgh community, loyal guests, staff members and partners who have supported the restaurant throughout the years.

Ownership added, “We’re incredibly grateful for everyone who helped make Täkō what it became.” They noted that “this next chapter is about honoring that history while building something even better for the future of Downtown Pittsburgh.”

Details surrounding the reopening timeline and new concept elements will be announced in the coming months. Guests are encouraged to follow Täkō on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes progress and future reopening announcements.

The final day of service before this temporary closure will be Saturday, June 27.

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