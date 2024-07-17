Local

Toddler, woman shot through door in Greene County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Greene County map Greene County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A toddler and a woman were injured when shots were fired into their Greene County house over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg said troopers were called to Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township just before 7 p.m. on July 13.

Approximately five rounds were shot into the house through the front door, police said.

A 2-year-old was shot in the right thigh and a female was shot in the left eye. They were both taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and have since been released.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction but unknown means, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • WPXI exclusive photos show cell phone, transmitter found next to Trump shooter’s body
  • ‘Sent chills down my spine’: School counselor of Trump shooter remembers him as ‘quiet young man’
  • Teen boy stabbed in Penn Hills, suspect in custody
  • VIDEO: Tree falls onto house during severe storm in Manor Borough
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read