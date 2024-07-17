Toddler, woman shot through door in Greene County

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A toddler and a woman were injured when shots were fired into their Greene County house over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg said troopers were called to Mountainview Gardens in Franklin Township just before 7 p.m. on July 13.

Approximately five rounds were shot into the house through the front door, police said.

A 2-year-old was shot in the right thigh and a female was shot in the left eye. They were both taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and have since been released.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction but unknown means, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group