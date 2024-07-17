Teen boy stabbed in Penn Hills, suspect in custody

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A teenage boy was stabbed in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said the stabbing happened in the 1100 block of Hamil Road. The teen was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital and police said he is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect drove away but was then involved in a crash with another car. He fled the scene but was found a short time later.

Detectives are consulting the District Attorney’s office regarding charges. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

No one was hurt in the crash.

