Local

Teen boy stabbed in Penn Hills, suspect in custody

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
A man and woman were found dead after an incident at a hospital in Newport News, Virginia Sunday morning.

Teen boy stabbed in Penn Hills, suspect in custody (polack - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A teenage boy was stabbed in Penn Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said the stabbing happened in the 1100 block of Hamil Road. The teen was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to a local hospital and police said he is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect drove away but was then involved in a crash with another car. He fled the scene but was found a short time later.

Detectives are consulting the District Attorney’s office regarding charges. The suspect’s identity has not been released.

No one was hurt in the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged Trump shooter spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots fired, sources say
  • ‘I was drunk’: Ingrid Andress addresses Home Run Derby national anthem performance
  • First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Allegheny County this year
  • VIDEO: Bethel Park neighbors still in shock as investigators search home of suspected Trump rally shooter
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read