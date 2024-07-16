Channel 11 sits down for interview with school guidance counselor of Trump shooter

PITTSBURGH — New details are emerging about Thomas Crooks, 20, who tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump over the weekend.

>> What we know about Bethel Park man suspected of attempted assassination at Trump rally in Butler

Former Bethel Park guidance counselor Jim Knapp retired in 2022 and found out the news Sunday morning when he received a call from the school principal.

“Hearing Thomas’s name sent chills down my spine,” Knapp said.

On 11 News at 5, how Knapp describes Crooks’ time in high school as a shocked community tries to understand what happened.

