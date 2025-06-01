Tom Llamas to start as new face of ‘NBC Nightly News’ this week

There will soon be a new face of “NBC Nightly News.”

On Monday, June 2, Tom Llamas will take over as anchor and managing editor, replacing Lester Holt, who anchored the program for 10 years.

Llamas explains how he plans to take “Nightly News” on the road to share our stories.

“I live by two tenets, and I think this is true of all of NBC News,” Llamas said. You want to be tough but fair, and you want to report the news without fear or favor, and that’s what I’m going to do. I think you have to go to those stories and leave the anchor desk, which I’m going to do a lot, because I believe in sort of shining a light and bearing witness. Because I think when there’s a story or an event that causes the whole nation to pause and to look at a city or a town in America, because something has happened there, I want our viewers to know that I’m going to be there as well. Because I think the greats in our business, they could talk on television, but what truly made them great is that they were great listeners. And I think you have to go down there and hear people’s stories, because in America, people have a lot to say, and they want to be heard."

Llamas is currently a senior national correspondent and anchor of “Top Story with Tom Llamas” on NBC’s streaming platform, which he will continue each weeknight.

You can watch Tom Llamas and “NBC Nightly News” at 6:30 p.m. each weeknight on Channel 11.

