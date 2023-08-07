Tom’s Watch Bar opens new location steps from Acrisure Stadium, PNC Park

PITTSBURGH — Tom’s Watch Bar, a sports bar with many locations throughout the United States, is opening its Pittsburgh location on Tuesday.

The bar will be located at 261 North Shore Drive, which is steps away from Acrisure Stadium and PNC Park, giving fans a new experience.

According to a news release, the bar has an elevated, 360-degree viewing room. Each table has personalized audio.

The bar will have room for more than 600 guests, with indoor and outdoor seating.

“We know Pittsburgh fans bleed black and gold and now they have the chance to watch their favorite teams in America’s finest sports bar,” said Co-founder Tom Ryan. “Our highly curated 360-degree viewing screenplay, premium sound system and watch party calendar will offer sports fans a game day headquarters to watch their favorite team’s home and away games. And, the expansive bar offerings and modern menu are designed with all fans in mind.”

Tom’s Watch Bar will be open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group