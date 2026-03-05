Top 5 names revealed for PA Turnpike’s ‘Super Plow.’ Here’s how to vote for your favorite

The Pennsylvania Turnpike has narrowed down the community’s suggested names for its “Super Plow.”

Last month, the Turnpike asked the public to help name its 550-horsepower tri-drive truck, which had just tackled its first big snowstorm in Somerset.

On Wednesday, officials said they’d received nearly 1,200 submissions and announced the final five names:

Plow Force One

Darth Blader

Big Leplowski

Optimus Plow

Sir Plows-A-Lot

To vote for your favorite, you can visit Facebook or Instagram and like the corresponding PA Turnpike comment.

Voting ends on Wednesday.

