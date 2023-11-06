Totally dill-icious: Heinz to launch pickle ketchup

PITTSBURGH — Pickle lovers, rejoice: Heinz is introducing a new dill-icious condiment.

Monday, Heinz announced the release of pickle ketchup.

The company says the new condiment will combine the flavor of pickles with the taste of Heinz ketchup.

A news release says 73% of Americans enjoy the taste of pickles. Recent interest in pickles nationwide sparked the company’s idea for the new ketchup.

“Increased desire for tasty, yet unexpected condiments has served as our innovation north star for the last several years,” says Katie Peterson, Director of Heinz Innovation at The Kraft Heinz Company. “The current pickle craze in America mirrors the irrational love Heinz fans have for the brand, so it only made sense for our newest ketchup to blend these two beloved tastes together.”

Pickle ketchup is set to hit store shelves in early 2024.

