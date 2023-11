MUNHALL, Pa. — Toto is bringing its “Dogz of Oz” tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall next year.

The band, best known for hits such as “Africa” and “Hold The Line” will make its stop in Munhall on April 28, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Click here to register for the presale.

