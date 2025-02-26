Tractor-trailer fire shut down part of Parkway West for hours

A tractor-trailer fire shut down the Parkway West in both directions late Tuesday night.

Several fire companies were called to the Parkway near Rosslyn Farms just before 11 p.m. for reports of a truck on fire that was carrying a possibly flammable gas.

The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company said crews were able to contain the fire to the cab portion of the truck and made sure the trailer remained stable and cool.

Both inbound lanes of the Parkway West were closed until around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All lanes in both directions have since been reopened.

