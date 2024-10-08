Local

Tractor trailer hauling metal rolls over on Route 40 in Fayette County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Traffic Alert

BROWNSVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking drivers to avoid part of Route 40 in Fayette County after a truck rollover.

Fayette County 911 officials say the incident happened outside Brownsville on Route 40 at Grindstone Road around 1:22 p.m.

A PSP spokesperson says a tractor-trailer hauling metal rolled over. The agency is encouraging drivers to consider alternative routes.

PennDOT’s 511 map shows the rollover is impacting both lanes of traffic.

There’s no word on injuries.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

