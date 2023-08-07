Traffic calming construction coming to South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — The next City of Pittsburgh traffic calming construction project will be in the South Side Slopes neighborhood.

Four speed humps and improved pedestrian crossings with high-visibility piano key crosswalks will be installed on Pius Street between South 18th Street and Brosville Street.

According to the city, data collected in 2021 indicated that more than 50% of vehicles traveling on the street exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 mph, with 85th percentile speeds of 31 mph. The rate of speeding along with crash history on the corridor indicated a strong need for traffic calming intervention.

Work is tentatively expected to start on Aug. 9 and is expected to last two days and will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

During the construction, there will be intermittent closures of Pius Street. Local residents will be allowed access.

Click here for more information on this traffic calming project and others throughout the city.

