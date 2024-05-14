Traffic calming construction to start on 3 parallel streets in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Construction for a traffic calming project will impact several roads in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

City officials say three parallel routes in East Allegheny are the subjects of construction: Concord Street, Tripoli Street between Madison Avenue and Chestnut Street and Suismon Street between Madison Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Crews will build speed humps on each street and install permanent signage and pavement markings. The project is expected to start on Wednesday and last for two days, weather permitting.

During construction, each street will intermittently close. Through traffic should seek alternative routes, but local residents will be able to get through as the construction allows.

These roads are getting a traffic calming project because 2023 data found more than 60% of vehicles sped on Chestnut Street. City officials say that indicated a strong need for intervention to reduce cut-through volume and driver speed in the neighborhood.

