Traffic calming project underway in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — Hazelwood Avenue is an extremely busy road, especially during rush hour. Cars and large trucks that pass by will now be forced to slow down with the addition of several speed humps.

Crews started to install four speed humps Wednesday morning between Second and Greenfield Avenues, with permanent signage already in place and pavement markings on the way.

The city of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) said the project is the result of recent data indicating that 96% of vehicles traveling on Hazelwood Avenue exceeded the posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour, with a maximum speed recorded at 86 miles per hour.

“I wouldn’t doubt it,” said Rev. Michael Murray Sr., who lives on Hazelwood Avenue. “It flutters in my heart to see vehicles moving too fast and kids coming anywhere near the corners.”

Those who drive through the area had mixed reactions about the speed humps.

“There’s a lot of those. I don’t know if it’s really going to make too much of a difference, but it probably will,’ said Ben Mueting.

Work is set to wrap up by 5 p.m. on Thursday.

