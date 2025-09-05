Traffic changes coming as crews remove southbound I-579 crossover this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Several traffic changes will take effect this weekend as crews remove the southbound Interstate 579 crossover in Pittsburgh.

The current traffic pattern that was implemented June 23 will be removed, PennDOT officials say.

Weather permitting, crews with Swank Construction will begin reestablishing the original pattern around 9 p.m. Friday and continue through 1 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers should be aware of these changes while crews are working:

Southbound I-279 traffic to southbound I-579 will use the normal right-hand off-ramp to the Veterans Bridge (Exit 2A).

The current left-hand exit from southbound I-279 to southbound I-579 utilizing the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes will be closed.

The ramp from southbound Route 28 to southbound I-579 will reopen to traffic.

Once the original pattern is restored, crews will work in the HOV lanes to prepare for the upcoming northbound crossover. That is expected to begin Sept. 13-14, with intermittent lane restrictions on I-279 during non-peak hours.

The work is part of a long-term repair project for bridges on I-579. Previous inspections found significant deterioration on several piers on I-579 and its HOV lanes.

