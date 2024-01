MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic is being restricted on a busy road in Moon Township after a landslide.

According to PennDOT, Beaver Grade Road is reduced to a single lane of traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals just north of Montour Run Road.

Officials are evaluating the hillside, PennDOT said.

