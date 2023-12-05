Traffic restrictions in place on several Shaler roads following 3 water main breaks

SHALER, Pa. — Three water main breaks in Shaler are impacting the community by closing local roads and leaving some without water.

The breaks are on Wible Run Road near Marzolf Road, Perry Street and 1100 William Flynn Highway (Route 8) by the old Glenshaw Glass Plant.

Videos obtained by Channel 11 News show that the break on Wible Run Road flooded the roadway, while the break on Perry Street was shooting water into the air like a geyser.

Shaler Township Police Department announced two road closures or restrictions because of these breaks. Wible Run Road is closed between Soose Road and Lower Marzolf Road. Anyone who lives on Scobbo Drive will have limited access from the “lower end” of Wible Run Road.

Route 8 is down to a single lane in both directions on the 1100 block of the road.

Perry Street off Friday Road is closed.

Shaler police say all of the breaks have been isolated, but some residents and businesses are without water. The Shaler Area School District should have water.

