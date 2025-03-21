Train derails in Fayette County

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. — A train derailed in Fayette County on Thursday.

Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln said a CSX car went off the rails in the area of Water and Peach Street.

Water Street will be closed until repairs are made.

Fayette County dispatchers said there is a power outage in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

