Train strikes tractor-trailer in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A train has struck a tractor-trailer in O’Hara Township.

Allegheny County 911 officials say the call came in at 8:30 a.m. for a crash at a railroad crossing near Fairview and Papercraft avenues.

One person was taken to a hospital.

Norfolk Southern is handling the situation. Channel 11 has reached out and is waiting to hear back.

