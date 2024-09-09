Trans-Siberian Orchestra to perform at PPG Paints arena in December

PITTSBURGH — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is about to go on a special winter tour, and Pittsburgh is one of the stops.

This Trans-Siberian Orchestra tour is a triple celebration: 20 years of the rock opera “The Lost Christmas Eve,” reaching 20 million concertgoers and surpassing $20 million donated to charity.

The tour kicks off in November and marks the first performance of “The Lost Christmas Eve” for the first time since 2013. TSO says concertgoers can expect an all-new spectacle with pyrotechnics, lasers and storytelling.

The tour reaches Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on Dec. 21. TSO will play two shows at PPG: one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

For every ticket sold, the band donates at least $1 to charity to honor the vision of their late founder Paul O’Neill. So, when they surpass 20 million concertgoers this winter, they’ll also surpass a massive charitable milestone of $20 million donated.

