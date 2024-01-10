Trash compactor catches fire at Lowe’s in West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A trash compactor caught fire at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in West Mifflin Tuesday night.

The Skyview Volunteer Fire Department said crews across the area were on the scene at the store on Mountail View Drive for a little over an hour.

Fire crews were able to pull the dumpster away from the compactor so it did not extend into the store.

The Allegheny County Fire Marshall is now investigating.

