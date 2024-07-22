Traveling floating circus to stop in Pittsburgh for performances on all 3 rivers

PITTSBURGH — Following a Mississippi River tour last summer, Flotsam River Circus will now set sail on the Ohio River and will perform three times in Pittsburgh.

Flotsam River Circus is a group of musicians, puppeteers, and circus artists who travel on a raft, offering free performances in riverfront towns.

The Ohio River Tour begins on all three of Pittsburgh’s rivers Aug. 16-18.

Flotsam Performance Schedule:

Friday, August 16, 2024: Point State Park (Allegheny River side)

Saturday, August 17, 2024: South Shore Riverfront Park (Monongahela River)

Sunday, August 18, 2024: Great Lawn (North Shore, Ohio River)

All shows are at 6 p.m. and a free to all-ages. Donations will be accepted to support the tour.

