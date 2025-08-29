Travis Kelce teams up with American Eagle for new clothing line featuring vintage-inspired pieces

The star tight end for the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs — who is also engaged to be wed to pop megastar Taylor Swift — Travis Kelce is the latest celebrity to announce a collaboration with South Side-based American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO).

The collaboration is in the form of a collection brand launch, called AE x Tru Kolors by Travis Kelce. Tru Kolors is Kelce’s sportswear and lifestyle brand.

The first brand launch took place on August 27, and there’s a second scheduled for September 24. It includes over 90 pieces priced between $14.95 and $179.95. Highlights of the collection, according to a release from AEO, include vintage-inspired tees, reimagined varsity jackets and rugby polos, chenille pieces and cashmere sets and bespoke graphics.

