Treasurer accused of stealing nearly $65K from local youth football organization

SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The treasurer of a local youth football organization is facing charges after police say she stole nearly $65,000.

In October 2024, the president of the South Fayette Township Youth Football Association reported suspicions to the police.

The president said Treasurer Jaella Starr Richard, 41, of Bridgeville, provided an Excel spreadsheet showing the association’s finances in June 2024 but told the board she was still working on updating it at every meeting after that.

A statement from the organization’s Key Bank account showed only $745 remained but the president said Richard last reported over $60,000 in the account.

Officers went through the bank statements from the account for November 2023 through October 2024.

Court documents said those statements showed several Venmo transactions had been made to Richard’s husband, payments had been made to Amazon and checks had been written to an apparent relative.

In total, police said $64,742.75 was taken from the football association’s account. The 70 Venmo payments made to Richard’s husband totaled $56,450 and another $1,855.82 was sent to Amazon.

Authorities believe the money was used to make mortgage, credit card and utility payments and pay for entertainment, like Netflix, and food.

When the president confronted Richard about this, she said she had a home equity line of credit with Key Bank and paid it back with the association’s account. She said she would go to Key Bank and put the money back the next day.

The president told police there was no reason payments would ever be made using Venmo on the association’s behalf. They said all equipment is bought through checks or debit cards.

Police said they believe Richard shuffled the money from her personal Venmo, to her husband’s Venmo to a Campus USA Credit Union to hide the alleged criminal activity.

The South Fayette Township Youth Football Association shared a statement with Channel 11 about the charges, saying:

“Our organization is committed to full cooperation with law enforcement and, with respect for the legal process, trusts the authorities to handle the matter appropriately.”

Richard faces six different felony charges including dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, theft by unlawful taking and unlawful use of a computer.

