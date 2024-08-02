Tree falls on mobile home in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tree fell on a mobile home in Shaler Township early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Mobile Drive shortly after 1 a.m.

A man, woman and their dog were inside the house when the tree came crashing through the middle of it.

“I was sleeping in the bedroom. My wife was sleeping out in the chair and a big tree finally gave away on the hill,” owner Mike Boyd said.

The man said he and his wife were pinned after the tree first fell. He was able to free himself on his own but said his neighbors helped free his wife.

No one was seriously hurt but the woman was cut by some glass.

The couple plans to stay with family members as they work to recover from the incident.

