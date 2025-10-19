Tree falls, strikes occupied vehicle in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle was damaged after a tree fell onto it in Penn Hills on Sunday.

Penn Hills Volunteer Fire Company officials say crews were called to the area of Cedarwood Drive and Universal Road around 11:30 a.m. for reports of a tree that had fallen onto an occupied vehicle.

First responders arrived and began directing traffic, while medics treated the vehicle’s driver. The driver did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Officials say the road will be closed until the Allegheny County Department of Public Works can remove the tree.

