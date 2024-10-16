Tree of Life memorial plaque outside Pittsburgh Allderdice missing

PITTSBURGH — The memorial plaque honoring the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy outside of Pittsburgh Allderdice is missing.

Pittsburgh Public Schools officials said it is unknown when the plaque was removed and a review of security footage did not provide any leads or identify potential suspects.

A replacement plaque has been ordered and will be installed promptly ahead of the upcoming anniversary of the mass shooting at the synagogue.

“We remain committed to honoring the victims’ memory and the importance of this memorial in our community,” PPS officials said.

