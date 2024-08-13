Trend of comfortable conditions continues Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Another spectacular start to the day! Temperatures across much of the area are in the low 50s, and it will be another comfortable afternoon with highs near 80.

Clear skies tonight will allow lows to dip into the 50s again tomorrow morning, but it does turn noticeably warmer for mid-week with highs in the mid-80s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Humidity returns late Thursday night, and it comes with the possibility of heavy showers/storms Friday morning. The weekend will be a bit unsettled, with storms expected on Friday and Saturday. There’s a lesser chance of rain on Sunday. It will stay muggy, but temperatures won’t get out of control, with highs back around 80.

