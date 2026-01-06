Trial for an accused of killing, dismembering Mercer County teenager moved again

A man charged with killing and dismembering a local teenager will now stand trial in March.

The trial of DaShawn Watkins, who’s accused of murdering and dismembering 14-year-old Pauly Likens, was supposed to start on Jan. 12.

But court records show a judge allowed it to be postponed for a third time.

Police say Watkins met Likens on a dating app in 2024.

They say he stabbed Likens multiple times in June 2024 before dismembering Likens’ body.

Some of the teen’s body parts were later found around Shenango Lake and other remote locations.

