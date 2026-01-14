Troopers file charges against man accused of trying to steal occupied vehicles in Indiana County

HOMER CITY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after state police say he tried to rob multiple occupied vehicles in Indiana County.

Information shared by the Pennsylvania State Police said that Scipio B. Griffin, 57, of Johnstown, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention on foot, simple assault and harassment on Tuesday.

Those charges stem from an incident that happened on Dec. 22.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Troopers investigating attempted car robbery, looking for video surveillance in Homer City

Troopers said Griffin was arrested after ripping a woman out of a vehicle by her arm, trying to do the same to a separate vehicle but failing after the driver took off and then hopping into the bed of a passing pick-up truck.

The driver of the truck took Griffin to the Homer City Police Department, where he ran away. He was arrested near the property after being tased following a search.

At the time of his arrest, police only identified the suspect as “a 57-year-old man.”

Griffin is being held at the Indiana County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group